Rice Blossoms are modern spin on Korean tradition to celebrate Lunar New Year

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Lunar New Year brings about many celebrations and festivities, and one woman's dessert is bringing the extra sweet element.

Rice Blossoms, a modern twist on Korean desserts created by Jennifer Lee Ban seven years ago, has made its way to the Lower East Side.

"I wanted to make some healthy desserts for my daughter at the time," said Ban.

Korean rice cake -- known as tteok -- is enjoyed in various forms for holidays such as Lunar New Year, Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving), weddings and birthdays. The treat even dates as far back as 500 B.C..

"We have some rice cakes, a dessert called songpyeon, and gyungdan, and jellies," added Ban. "We all make it by hand."

For those who want to explore trying and making songpyeon, Nimbus Kitchen is holding workshops to get the full experience.

