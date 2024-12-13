Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons bail attempt in sex trafficking trial: court filing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean Combs on Friday abandoned his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

His attorney sent word to the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals withdrawing Combs' appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

"Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court's denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal," the filing said.

The filing includes a signed statement from Combs, certifying he understands the ramifications of dismissing the appeal.

"Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel's explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

