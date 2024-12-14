Man killed after fire tears through Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was killed in a fire on the Upper West Side in an apartment building for the elderly.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on West 71st Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Ave.

Fire officials say the flames started inside an apartment on the 10th floor.

The name and age of the man killed have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RELATED | Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Lucy Yang has a detailed report on the events leading up to Mangione's arrest on Monday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.