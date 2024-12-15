24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police searching for clues after man shot in the head in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 3:40AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for clues and two suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. off Central Avenue near Palmetto Street in Bushwick.

Officers found a 25-year-old man grazed by a bullet to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the two men fled the shooting scene on a moped.

RELATED | Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Lucy Yang has a detailed report on the events leading up to Mangione's arrest on Monday.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW