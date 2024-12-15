Police searching for clues after man shot in the head in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for clues and two suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. off Central Avenue near Palmetto Street in Bushwick.
Officers found a 25-year-old man grazed by a bullet to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the two men fled the shooting scene on a moped.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.