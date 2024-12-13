MTA moves closer to phasing out Metrocards

N.J. Burkett has more on the transition from Metrocard to 'tap-and-go'.

N.J. Burkett has more on the transition from Metrocard to 'tap-and-go'.

N.J. Burkett has more on the transition from Metrocard to 'tap-and-go'.

N.J. Burkett has more on the transition from Metrocard to 'tap-and-go'.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The transition from Metrocard to 'tap-and-go' moved closer to the finish line on Friday as the MTA made OMNY cards available to their reduced fare riders.

Roughly two out of every three transit riders are already using the MTA's 'tap-and-go' system, known as OMNY.

The technique is easy to master and virtually any credit card works.

Riders can also get an OMNY card, which works just like a credit card.

It's been around since 2021 and on Friday, the MTA made OMNY cards available to their reduced fare riders - seniors and the disabled.

"It is the largest single group that has not been truly on the OMNY system up to now," Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman, said.

Before card readers, riders needed a unique coin to enter the subway and the token booth was the only place to buy one.

Then in the early 1990s, the MTA replaced tokens with Metrocards.

"It's lighter than carrying a lot of tokens," one rider said back then.

After three decades, OMNY is the agency's not so subtle effort to phase-out the Metrocard.

Until now, reduced fare riders had to register their credit cards to get their tap-and-go discounts. The MTA is mailing OMNY cards to registered users and accepting in-person applications at their customer service center in Lower Manhattan.

"Every bit makes a difference. You know, it's a step in the right direction," Doug Goodman, Manhattan resident, said.

But just like the subway token, the Metrocard has become an unlikely icon of New York, valued by collectors and others who turn them into art.

Or guys like Tommy Washington, who just can't let go.

"I'm old school, it works. You know, you can't keep changing things. Like I say, if something works, leave it the way it is," Washington, a Bronx resident, said.

As the end of Metrocards approaches, a dozen different stations are dispensing 75,000 limited-edition passes this month.

You can find those vending machines at the following subway stations:

Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer

Sutphin Blvd-Archer Ave-JFK Airport

Court Sq-23 St

Fordham Road

Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center

Bedford Ave

125 St

Grand Central-42 St

34 St-Penn Station

Delancy St -Essex St

Fulton St

14 St-Union Square

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.