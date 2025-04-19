8-year-old boy, woman found dead inside Bronx home

WAKFIELD, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a Bronx home Friday night.
Officers conducting a wellness check found the 8-year-old boy and the 38-year-old woman. Both were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 4-year-old girl was also discovered in the home. She was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for further evaluation.
It happened in the Wakefield section just before 8:30 p.m.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
