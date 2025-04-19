8-year-old boy, woman found dead inside Bronx home

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

WAKFIELD, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a Bronx home Friday night.

Officers conducting a wellness check found the 8-year-old boy and the 38-year-old woman. Both were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 4-year-old girl was also discovered in the home. She was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for further evaluation.

It happened in the Wakefield section just before 8:30 p.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants in his Queens home

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.