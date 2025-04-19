24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

8-year-old boy, woman found dead inside Bronx home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, April 19, 2025 12:06PM
8-year-odl boy, woman found dead after wellness check in the Bronx
Lindsay Tuchman has the latest in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

WAKFIELD, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a Bronx home Friday night.

Officers conducting a wellness check found the 8-year-old boy and the 38-year-old woman. Both were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 4-year-old girl was also discovered in the home. She was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for further evaluation.

It happened in the Wakefield section just before 8:30 p.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants in his Queens home

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

----------


* More Bronx news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW