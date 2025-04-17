Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants in his Queens home

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman has died after a man allegedly posing as a plastic surgeon on TikTok tried to remove her butt implants in a Queens home, police said.
38-year-old Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was arrested last month at the airport.
Police said he was trying to flee to Colombia.
Prosecutors say that after he administered lidocaine to 31-year-old Maria Penaloza at his home in Astoria, she went into cardiac arrest and then became brain-dead.
Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.
So far, there's no work on whether the Queens District Attorney plans to upgrade the charges against him.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.