Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants in his Queens home

Thursday, April 17, 2025 1:17AM
QUEENS (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman has died after a man allegedly posing as a plastic surgeon on TikTok tried to remove her butt implants in a Queens home, police said.

38-year-old Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was arrested last month at the airport.

Police said he was trying to flee to Colombia.

Prosecutors say that after he administered lidocaine to 31-year-old Maria Penaloza at his home in Astoria, she went into cardiac arrest and then became brain-dead.

Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

So far, there's no work on whether the Queens District Attorney plans to upgrade the charges against him.


