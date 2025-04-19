Person found dead near William Cullen Bryant High School in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Queens.

The unidentified male's body was found on a sidewalk near William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria just before 10:30 a.m.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

An initial investigation found no visible signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

