Bicyclist killed after being struck by FDNY truck in Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The driver of an FDNY truck hit and killed a bicyclist in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the truck was turning onto Juniper Boulevard from 80th Street in Middle Village when the collision occurred.

The bicyclist was an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD is investigating.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.