Man identified in deadly crash involving LIRR train, car near Pinelawn Station

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an LIRR train as he sat in a car stuck on the tracks.

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an LIRR train as he sat in a car stuck on the tracks.

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an LIRR train as he sat in a car stuck on the tracks.

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an LIRR train as he sat in a car stuck on the tracks.

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man has been identified after being killed in a crash involving a car and an LIRR train.

62-year-old Lucien Jean from Wyandanch, Long Island, was in the car when the train smashed into it near the Pinelawn Station.

Investigators are still sifting through evidence to determine why the car was stopped on the tracks.

Authorities confirmed that the safety gates were down and flashing at the time of the crash.

LIRR service was restored for the morning commute on Friday.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Service operated on the Ronkonkoma Branch Friday morning, but only on one of two tracks as the railroad repaired track damage.

The crash caused extensive damage to the train's infrastructure and the third rail.

The train was going 75 to 80 mph during the collision. The speed limit at the location is 80 mph.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the suspect involved in the incident in Astoria, Queens.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.