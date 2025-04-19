Protesters gather in NYC in support of migrants, against Trump administration policies

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sea of people gathered outside the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue with signs in hand and chanting in unison. Then they marched through the streets. Their concerns were the climate ahead of Earth Day, but also some of the policies and actions of the Trump administration.

"A combination of an environmental disaster and the human disaster of what is happening, not just to the people being illegally and monstrously abducted, but the people who are being hurt silently," said Jamie Leo.

Many of the signs referenced Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist now in ICE custody and facing deportation and Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The Trump administration has acknowledged Abrego Garcia's deportation was in error, but says he cannot return to the U.S. because of his alleged MS-13 affiliation.

"I'm personally outraged by the deportations without due process. And I'm very scared, frankly for them not only going after immigrants, but saying that they're going to go after people that are against Trump and my show, I'm out here to say, no, that's unacceptable," said Jennifer Jones.

The protest comes as the Supreme Court, on Saturday morning, temporarily blocked The Trump Administration from being able to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants at a Texas Detention Center.

The 1798 law provides little to no due process for those who are considered threats.

The Trump administration says it invoked the law because some of the migrants are allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

