Mega Millions jackpot soars to 10th biggest ever

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The tenth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history will be up for grabs in the next drawing on Friday.

The jackpot rolls to an estimated $579 million ($276.6 million cash)

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night

Here are the winning numbers: 52-66-61-67-60 Mega Ball: 23

Watch Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

While there have been 13 December jackpot wins since Mega Millions began in 2002, only one was for more than the current estimated prize of $541 million. A $648 million jackpot was shared by winners in California and Georgia on December 17, 2013. And it's only the third time a Mega Millions jackpot in excess of $500 million has even been offered during the month of December - two years ago, the jackpot surged past that amount as it grew towards the whopping $1.3 million eventually won in Maine on January 13, 2023.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won at $810 million in Texas on September 10.

Before that September 10 prize in the Lone Star State, the Mega Millions jackpot was won only twice earlier this year. A $552 million windfall was awarded to an Illinois online player on June 4, and a whopping $1.128 billion prize still awaits a ticket-holder in New Jersey; no one has yet come forward to claim that jackpot from March 26. If not claimed, this ticket will expire on March 26, 2025, and the unpaid prize will revert back to each participating Mega Millions jurisdiction.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

7. $800 million, September 10, 2024 (one ticket in Texas)

8. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

9. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

10. $552 million, June 4, 2024 (one ticket in Illinois)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

