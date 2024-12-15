Passenger injured after gunfire erupts outside MTA bus in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being shot while riding an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near Hegeman Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street.

According to the NYPD, people were shooting at each other outside the bus at the time of the incident. Officials say one of the bullets from the gunfire went into the bus, injuring the 51-year-old man.

First responders transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests as authorities work to determine what led up to the shooting.

ALSO READ | Bagel lovers 'absolutely' rattled by sudden shutdown of beloved shop

Mike Marza has the details on Absolute Bagels closing its doors, leaving many customers looking for another New York staple.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.