Man accused of sex with a corpse in a NYC subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man is accused of a heinous crime in the New York City subway.

According to police, Carlos Garcia is wanted for having sex with the corpse of a homeless man at the Whitehall St subway station in Lower Manhattan just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Garcia is 5'9" tall, 195 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. His last known address is the Bronx.

Garcia is wanted for sexual misconduct. Investigators said he is not believed to have known the victim.

The deceased appears to have died of natural causes at some point before the crime occurred, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.