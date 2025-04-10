Mayor, police commissioner announce NYPD's new Quality of Life division

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the formation of a new Quality of Life division of the NYPD.

They made the announcement at the 13th precinct in Gramercy Park.

It is one of the five precincts where the first phase of the unit will be rolled out over the next two months.

The Quality of Life division will also be located in one housing police service area.

Specially trained officers will work to improve police responses to quality of life concerns, including calls to 311 about noise complaints, illegal parking, outdoor drug use, and homelessness issues.

Officials say these types of complaints have risen in the five boroughs over the last six years.

