Upper West Side staple, Absolute Bagels, suddenly shuts down, leaving customers upset

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- On a bitterly cold day, people looking forward to a warm Absolute Bagel instead got rattled by a bitter surprise, their beloved bagel shop was no more.

Absolute Bagels, a staple on Broadway and 107th Street for more than 30 years, is now mysteriously shut down.

"A friend who has been a long-time resident of the Upper West Side texted me yesterday morning that Absolute Bagels is closed," said Sam Silverman, the 'Bagel Ambassador.' "I thought he was pranking me."

A shop once filled with bagels in baskets is now closed off by a rattling, steel gate barrier and cruel locks.

Taped to it was a glaring, haphazard sign stating the bitter news, "we are closed."

Loyal customers and foodies were left shocked, disappointed and hungry to know why.

"People are upset. They're grieving. I mean this was a very integral part of their lives for many people who grew up in the neighborhood," Silverman said. "This is the bagel shop that they've been going to for as long as they remember. The fact that it's gone with no warning... no chance to say goodbye... it's like losing a family member."

Workers crouched as they hauled supplies from inside and tossed them into a dumpster.

No one is sure why the shop closed. There are plenty of rumors and speculation.

One thing is sure: this place meant something to so many people.

"This place has just kind of been a been a really big part of my college experience every weekend. Waiting in the tortuous line to get a bagel. I just can't believe it," said student Mikayla Benson.

It was part of their community. A warm place with kind workers and legendary bagels.

"Their bagels were amazing. They were the quintessential New York bagel. Crispy, crackly on the outside, with a soft doughy chewy interior. Perfectly balanced," Silverman said.

Now, folks searching for that New York staple will have to look elsewhere.

