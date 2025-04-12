Ivana Trump's former Upper East Side townhouse surrounded by graffiti

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after several homes surrounding the former Upper East Side townhouse of President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, were vandalized, Friday morning.

Officers responded to East 64th Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of criminal mischief.

When they arrived, they discovered several townhouses on the same block as Ivana Trump's former house covered in graffiti.

The graffiti references Ivanka Trump and the illuminati, with one wall reading "We coming 4 you!"

Several messages were scrawled on building facades, referencing President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and the illuminati, with one wall reading "We coming 4 you!"

In one spot, Ivanka's name is right below the words "murdering" and "my queen."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.