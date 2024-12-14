SantaCon returns to New York City for annual holiday bar crawl

This year's marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is a bar crawl across Manhattan.

This year's marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is a bar crawl across Manhattan.

This year's marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is a bar crawl across Manhattan.

This year's marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is a bar crawl across Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 25th annual SantaCon returns to New York City on Saturday ahead of the holidays.

This year's SantaCon starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and West 39th Street and wraps up in the East Village.

SantaCon is annual bar crawl event which floods Manhattan streets and subways with festively-dressed partygoers. According to the organization, money raised from tickets purchased for the event is put towards charitable causes.

People interested in attending can visit the SantaCon website for more information.

With SantaCon crowds expected to take public transportation into the city, mass transit agencies are trying to keep the party off the trains.

NJ Transit is prohibiting all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday, December 14 to coincide with the SantaCon event in New York City, and also on Saturday, December 21 to coincide with the SantaCon event in Hoboken, New Jersey.

No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time, NJ Transit said warning the policy will be strictly enforced.

In addition, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that the consumption of alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) trains during SantaCon will not be allowed.

The ban will be in effect beginning 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, through 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms during these hours.

The MTA Police Department will have an increased presence at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison, and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction.

Officials say police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.

ALSO READ | G &R Deli serves viral Italian ice cream cone with meatballs

This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to G&R Italian Deli, home of the viral Italian ice cream cone!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.