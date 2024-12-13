Neighborhood Eats: G&R Deli serves viral Italian ice cream cone with meatballs in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to a deli in the Bronx behind a viral ice cream cone that involves zero ice cream.

Located in Morris Park, G &R Deli has been serving authentic Italian food for over four decades.

Current owner Carolina DiFuccia has been leading the business for the last eight years. She says customers can expect old school-style Italian cuisine, including their sandwiches, made with love.

"We cook like we cook at home," DiFuccia said. "So when you have a chicken parm here, you're going to taste the chicken like we were going to make it at home. And we make our own fresh mozzarella here."

According to DiFuccia, the deli became popular and known for their meatballs and the Italian "ice cream cone" after a social media page called "Snack Time" featured them in one of their videos.

DiFuccia says she often takes the bottom of a bread, stuffs it and then eats that for the day. The idea for the Italian ice cream cone was soon born.

"I had four meatballs on the counter that my brother Ralphie made, and I just made it real quick, it was like within minutes. And then I called it the Italian ice cream cone and it took off from there," DiFuccia said.

One of the key components to G &R Deli's Italian ice cream cone are the meatballs, which DiFuccia says is made using her grandmother's recipe.

The meatballs are either fried or baked, and then covered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Next, a piece of bread is hollowed out before the meatballs are put inside and topped with grated cheese, which DiFuccia likes to call "Italian sprinkles."

DiFuccia says she's noticed an uptick in business ever since "Snack Time" posted their video on G &R Deli.

"Within a week, I've had a line down the block. Everyone's messaging, 'Do you deliver, do you ship," she said. While the deli does not offer delivery or shipping at the moment, DiFuccia says she's open to those ideas after the holidays pass.

G &R Deli though is offering a limited-time menu item for the holidays: the Italian "Christmas wreath," which is a sandwich that can be topped with anything. The deli will also offer their meatballs in a cone or a cup starting in January.

Looking back, DiFuccia says she didn't anticipate to take over the business, but has been blown away by the support of customers from not only across the city, but also across the country. She says one couple from Georgia even came straight from the airport just to buy food from them.

"We get good people. I'm happy to be here because you do really meet nice people," DiFuccia said.

You can find out more about the restaurant on the G &R Deli website.

