Neighborhood Eats: Baby's Buns & Buckets offers modern take on Thai street food in Brooklyn

In this week's Neighborhood Eats, we take you to an eatery in Brooklyn serving a modern take on Thai street food.

In this week's Neighborhood Eats, we take you to an eatery in Brooklyn serving a modern take on Thai street food.

In this week's Neighborhood Eats, we take you to an eatery in Brooklyn serving a modern take on Thai street food.

In this week's Neighborhood Eats, we take you to an eatery in Brooklyn serving a modern take on Thai street food.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to a restaurant in Brooklyn cooking up contemporary Thai cuisine.

Baby's Buns and Buckets is family-owned restaurant in the DeKalb Market Hall serving a modern take on Thai street food.

The eatery is owned by three sisters, Sage, Ginger and Senna, who are determined to make their parents proud. The sisters say their family has been in the food industry since the early 1980s.

"We basically grew up in the city, in Tribeca, running around the restaurant. This is kind of like what our parents did in order to really support a life within America and give us every opportunity," said Sage Lau, one of the sisters.

Sage says the dishes served at Baby's Buns & Buckets is a take on their mother's recipes, but re-envisioned, culling from the best flavors and making it scalable and accessible to a broader audience. The restaurant is named after Senna, who is the youngest of the sister trio.

"It's really nice when I'm working with my siblings, to know that I can rely on them," Sage said.

As the name implies, the Baby's Buns & Buckets menu includes "buns," which are little slider sandwiches, and also "buckets," which is the sisters' take on rice bowls, nuggets and fries. Their core dish is the baby's bucket, which consists of grilled, sweet and savory pork made by their mother, served with some sticky rice, mixed greens and tomatoes.

In creating the menu, Sage says they wanted to create something that was cross-culturally understood, enjoyed and consumed.

"I think we take so much pride in the fact that there's kind of this heritage of the food. It comes from our mother, and there's like an element of home, and like that home-cooked feel to it too," she said.

For the Lau sisters, their restaurant is truly a family affair, both through food and space. Their mother owns the food stall right across from them in the market hall, and was the one to let them know when the spot, which is now Baby's Buns & Buckets, was available.

In the end, the sisters hope to continue building upon their family business while being able to take care of their parents.

"A lot of people have really, really enjoyed the food and kind of buy into the brand, and I think that it's because it's so authentically a blend of all of our experiences, and we try to bring 100% of ourselves to it," Sage said.

You can find out more about the restaurant on the Baby's Buns & Buckets website.

This week's Neighborhood Eats brings a taste of California cuisine from the Upper West Side with Abigail's all-day California eatery.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.