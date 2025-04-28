MTA to test four different modern fare gates across New York City subway system

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA announced Monday they will be testing four different modern fare gates at 20 different stations across New York City.

Later this fall, the MTA will start testing gates from different vendors in select stations before making final determinations on which gate types will be qualified.

Each of the four vendors will be installed at five locations, for a total of 20 stations, including:

Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

14 St-Union Square

42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal

Delancey St-Essex St.

Nostrand Av.

Crown Heights-Utica Av.

Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av

Forest Hills-71 Av.

MTAPhotos

It's all part of the MTA's effort to crack down on fare evasion, which officials say directly impacts the MTA's ability to run the system because every fare paid helps keep trains and buses running.

"We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal - including increased enforcement efforts and new infrastructure - to prevent fare evasion, hold perpetrators accountable and keep these numbers trending in the right direction," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The announcement came at an MTA board meeting where it was also revealed that New York City's subway system appears to be getting safer, according to the latest data from the NYPD.

New numbers discussed at the board meeting on Monday morning show that subway crime continued to trend downward compared to the same time last year.

As of April 20, crime had fallen by over 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

Officials have credited prioritized safety on trains -- including more security cameras, patrols and officers.

"These crimes greatly impacted our riders' perception of public safety and the safety of those who depend on the transit system and will continue to be our top priority," NYPD Asst. Chief Jerry O'Sullivan said.

