Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of 61-year-old woman in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 23-year-old suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old woman in Harlem last week.

Ricky Shelby surrendered Monday morning and was questioned before he was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Excenia Mette was shot in the head Tuesday night.

Family members say Mette had been cleaning up at the deli she helped out at on 113th and Lenox Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Worried her grandson was involved, she went outside to make sure everything was OK, and that's when she was shot in the head. Her life was cut tragically short.

Police have previously charged 23-year-old Darious Smith, who was shot in the left foot, with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say he was one of the three people involved in the violence that stemmed from a dispute, and opened fire first.

