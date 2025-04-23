61-year-old woman fatally shot in the head in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A violent night in Harlem as shots were fired on 113th Street and Lenox Avenue -- just outside a beauty salon.

Investigators and several NYPD officers have the massive crime scene still roped off stretching down the block.

Those bullets claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman shot in the head, and injured a 23-year-old man shot in his left foot.

After bullets flew around 10:20 p.m. last night, he NYPD began their investigation looking for any clues that would help them figure out who pulled the trigger.

Police say it appears the 61-year-old victim came outside of her building after hearing those shots that were fired in what seems to be a dispute between two groups.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and could not be saved. The injured 23-year-old man is recovering.

Detectives did find a bullet hole in the window of a vehicle on 115th Street and are also trying to determine if this was connected to this incident.

This morning, police have taken a person of interest who was here at the scene into their custody.

No charges have been announced.

As for the identity of the victim, that is still unknown, pending family notification.