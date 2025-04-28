11 neglected dogs found abandoned in New Jersey park

Eleven neglected dogs found abandoned in a New Jersey park are now in the care of Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

Eleven neglected dogs found abandoned in a New Jersey park are now in the care of Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

Eleven neglected dogs found abandoned in a New Jersey park are now in the care of Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

Eleven neglected dogs found abandoned in a New Jersey park are now in the care of Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

BRANCHBURG PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least 11 neglected dogs were found abandoned in a Branchburg park over the weekend.

They are now in the care of the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter and will need substantial vet care, grooming and behavioral assessments.

The shelter says the vet costs are expected to run into the thousands, so it is asking for monetary donations if you would like to help.

The dogs are not yet available for adoption.

Additionally, officials in Bound Brook say another seven neglected dogs were found over the weekend and another three were rescued by Franklin Township Animal Control within the same time frame.

Animal control officers ask anyone who has any information on where the dogs came from to please call the shelter at 908-725-0308.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.