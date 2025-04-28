Off-duty officer shot in leg during attempted carjacking in Queens, 2 arrested

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer was shot in the leg in Queens during an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

Two men with at least a dozen arrests each are being held Monday morning at the 109th precinct and facing charges after an off-duty officer was shot in the leg.

One of the two suspects, Denzel Brown, is a level three sex offender.

Eyewitness News' cameras rolled as Brown was being taken into custody wearing a white hoodie.

He, along with Marvin Dankwah, is facing charges in Sunday morning's shooting.

Surveillance video showed the flashy green sports car parked on 43rd Avenue in Astoria, Queens.

Just two spots behind was the gray Nissan with two suspects inside.

Eyewitness News is told that's when the suspects made their move and pulled up next to the BMW, double-parked, and boxed the green car in with the off-duty officer behind the wheel.

One of the suspects then got out of the Nissan. Both vehicles are seen inching forward and then reversing, as the green BMW was boxed in.

It appears this is when shots were fired.

The off-duty officer hit the gas and sped away on the sidewalk. He got back onto the street and was hightailed for about a mile.

Neighbors were stunned that all of this happened right on their doorstep as an active investigation played out on anything but a peaceful Sunday morning.

Both suspects have been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

They are expected to be arraigned later on Monday. The officer continues to recover at the hospital.

