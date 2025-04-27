Off-duty NYPD officer injured during shooting in Long Island City; police search for suspects

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating whether one of their own was injured while off-duty during a shooting in Queens.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday near 43rd Avenue and 21st Street in Long Island City.

According to the NYPD, a 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg. The victim was taken to the hospital, where is he expected to be OK.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the victim is an off-duty NYPD officer who was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the suspects, described as two men, were last seen wearing black clothing and blue surgical masks, fleeing the scene in a car.

Eyewitness News was on scene as officials interviewed people in hopes of trying to piece together what led up to the incident.

Authorities continue to canvass the nearby area for clues as they now try to determine a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

