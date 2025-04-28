Fire burns through store, residents evacuate apartments above in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A smoky three-alarm fire burned through a store in Brooklyn, leaving residents in the apartments above homeless.

Fire appears to have broken out inside Savon Shoes, a first-floor store on 13th Avenue at 39th Street in Borough Park just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Heavy smoke spewed through the building, forcing people to evacuate.

Some residents reported smelling gas and hearing an explosion at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

