Alleged fake plastic surgeon due in court after death of woman while trying to remove implants

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man accused of posing as a plastic surgeon on TikTok is due in court after a woman he operated on died.
Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, will be arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter indictment in the death of a 31-year-old woman.
Maria Penaloza underwent botched cosmetic surgery to remove her buttocks implants at his makeshift home clinic in Queens.
During the surgery she went into cardiac arrest and then became brain-dead.
Her husband is expected to be in court and the Queens District Attorney will speak after.
Hoyos-Foronda was arrested last month at the airport.
Police said he was trying to flee to Colombia.
