Alleged fake plastic surgeon due in court after death of woman while trying to remove implants

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man accused of posing as a plastic surgeon on TikTok is due in court after a woman he operated on died.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, will be arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter indictment in the death of a 31-year-old woman.

Maria Penaloza underwent botched cosmetic surgery to remove her buttocks implants at his makeshift home clinic in Queens.

During the surgery she went into cardiac arrest and then became brain-dead.

Her husband is expected to be in court and the Queens District Attorney will speak after.

Hoyos-Foronda was arrested last month at the airport.

Police said he was trying to flee to Colombia.

Chantee Lans reports from the scene of the fire in Borough Park.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.