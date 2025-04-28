Police searching for missing Nassau County legislature candidate Petros Krommidas

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County police are searching for a Democratic candidate for the county's 4th district.

Petros Krommidas, 29, has been missing since Wednesday.

Nassau police say he was last seen in Baldwin around 9 p.m.

Krommidas is described as 6'2", 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say Krommidas is believed to be in the Long Beach area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347, or to call 911.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.