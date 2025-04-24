28-year-old dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx; 4 suspects wanted

BRONX (WABC) -- A 28-year-old has died after being shot in the head in the Bronx on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on University Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Police said the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspects are described as four men wearing dark sweatsuits and ski masks who fled northbound on University Avenue.

