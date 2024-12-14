Police: MTA bus driver stabs passenger during dispute in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver stabbed a passenger during a dispute in Brooklyn, police say

It happened Friday on a B41 bus just before 12:30 p.m. near Foster Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Flatbush.

Police say the driver, Ian Bascombe, 55, displayed a knife and stabbed Quentin Branch, 33, in the head and left leg.

Branch was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Both Bascombe and Branch were arrested.

