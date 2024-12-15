2 people injured after being struck by driver in hit-and-run crash in Jackson Heights, Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians in a hit-and-run crash in Queens.

The car crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near 80th Street and Northern Boulevard.

Officers say the driver of the car was attempting to avoid a police stop nearby when he struck a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

The man suffered a laceration to his leg while the woman suffered back pain as a result of the incident.

Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The driver managed to flee the scene after the crash. A passenger in the car involved in the crash was taken into custody.

Officials say there was no police chase and that the suspect was driving erratically when he struck the victims.

