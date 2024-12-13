Manhattan federal judge denies former Sen. Bob Menendez's bid for new trial

Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Manhattan federal judge rejected former Sen. Bob Menendez's bid for a new trial, ruling there is no manifest injustice in prosecutors' unintentionally loading the incorrect versions of evidence during his trial.

"The jury's guilty verdicts were readily supported by the extensive witness testimony and extensive documentary evidence admitted at trial, and there is no manifest injustice requiring a new trial," Judge Sidney Stein said.

One duplicative count was thrown out in the ruling.

Menendez was convicted earlier this year of bribery and acting as a foreign agent.

Menendez will be sentenced on Jan. 29.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.