24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Manhattan federal judge denies former Sen. Bob Menendez's bid for new trial

WABC logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 10:24PM
Judge denies bid for new trial by Sen. Robert Menendez
Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Manhattan federal judge rejected former Sen. Bob Menendez's bid for a new trial, ruling there is no manifest injustice in prosecutors' unintentionally loading the incorrect versions of evidence during his trial.

"The jury's guilty verdicts were readily supported by the extensive witness testimony and extensive documentary evidence admitted at trial, and there is no manifest injustice requiring a new trial," Judge Sidney Stein said.

One duplicative count was thrown out in the ruling.

Menendez was convicted earlier this year of bribery and acting as a foreign agent.

Menendez will be sentenced on Jan. 29.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New York City news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW