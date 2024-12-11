Ball of fire consumes Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg hotel restaurant's outdoor dining area

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A ball of fire consumed the outdoor dining area behind a Brooklyn hotel sending smoke spewing through the neighborhood.

Residents living next to the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg awoke to heavy fire and smoke outside their windows on Wednesday.

The hotel's outdoor dining space, part of the Bar Bedford restaurant, went up in flames at around 2:15 a.m.

Fire tore through tent covering the outdoor area and the entire dining space, sending up heavy flames and smoke.

Firefighters battled through thick smoke to put out the fire.

Residents of a nearby apartment building, alerted by the smoke, self-evacuated onto the street.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

