Lawsuit claims plane crash that killed mom, injured daughter had serious safety problems

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- There are new developments in a deadly small plane crash that happened on Long Island two years ago.

A new lawsuit claims the plane crash that killed a mother and severely injured her daughter had serious safety problems.

Mother-daughter duo Reeva and Roma Gupta were always up for a great adventure.

They had already been in a helicopter and checked skydiving off their bucket list.

They were excited about taking a plane ride which ended in tragedy.

Reeva and Roma were on board when the plane crashed in the Suffolk County village of Lindenhurst.

63-year-old Roma Gupta was killed.

Her 33-year-old daughter Reeva was badly hurt.

Now, she's filed a lawsuit claiming the plane had safety problems and what was supposed to be a memorable flight lesson, turned into a nightmare.

The survivor spoke to Eyewitness News' Kemberly Richardson.

"It's really hard to grieve the loss of my mom and the loss of who I used to be before this," Gupta said.

The horrific crash on Long Island in 2023 was captured on video.

Reeva Gupta and her mom Roma were inside the plane when in mid-air it caught on fire.

The pilot issued a mayday but it was too late. The single-engine aircraft crashed killing Roma.

"She was just entering her golden years, she and my father were supposed to enjoy retirement together, enjoy being grandparents together, grow old, we're never going to get to know that version of her," Gupta said.

March 5th, 2023 was supposed to be yet another mother-daughter adventure.

The first roughly 30-minutes of the trip went great.

Reeva sat next to the pilot of the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane with her mom in the back.

They touched down and switched places with Roma moving to the front seat.

About 10 minutes in, Reeva spotted smoke and then flames came up from under her mom's seat.

"I felt the seat underneath me beoame really hot, to the point I wasn't able to sit on it anymore, I remember jumping up out of my seat and jumping into the back of the plane," Gupta said.

6 weeks later Reeva woke up in the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns covering her upper body.

She knew deep down inside but soon learned, Roma didn't make it.

"I was the sickest I had ever been and the one person you want when that's happening is your mom, and it was just ripped anyway from me," Gupta said.

The NTSB found the flight school, Waizman Aviation, ignored prior warnings of dangerous conditions and used unapproved parts which ultimately led to the crash.

Investigators say there were two prior incidents of smoke in the cockpit just 2 months before this catastrophic moment as well as 50 flight hours before.

Gupta's family has filed a civil suit against the company for among other things including gross negligence.

"This was not an accident, it was a preventable tragedy caused by greed and negligence," Attorney Mark Shirian said.

Even with all that's happened, there's a light within her.

"I try hard to stay positive because this is the only way to get through this and continue living my life," Gupta said.

The pilot also survived the crash. Eyewitness News reached out to Waizman Aviation but has not heard back.

Reeva had to give up her dream job as a physcian's assistant, doctors had to amputate her one hand, the other was severely injured. She plans on being a counselor at a camp for kids who have been severely burned.

