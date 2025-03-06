Pro-Palestinian protests break out at Columbia and Barnard College, day after 9 arrested

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protests broke out Thursday on the campus of Columbus University, and its affiliate, Barnard College, where nine people were arrested on Wednesday when police drove out an encampment.

A strong and determined group of protestors chanted for a "free Palestine," and against an NYPD presence on campus Thursday afternoon.

"So today, we are rallied outside of Barnard College because yesterday, for the third time in one year, a college of Columbia University has sent the SRT on to a campus to arrest student protesters," said one protester.

It comes roughly 24 hours after a chaotic scene within the gates of Barnard College, that saw NYPD officers in riot gear, and protestors in handcuffs being physically removed from campus.

Nine demonstrators were arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration, trespass and disorderly conduct. They were all issued summonses and released.

"We saw violence on this campus by the police," said one protester. "That was reminiscent of something we saw less than a year ago on April 30th, with the rate of Hinz Hall -- students being thrown to the ground by the police."

Campus security was tight all day long, following the Wednesday afternoon meltdown. All entrances to Barnard College, except the main gate, were closed. Only students presenting ID were allowed on campus, and anyone wearing face coverings were denied entry unless the covering was also worn on the ID.

"I actually live nearby, and I come every so often just to rip down all the antisemitic stuff," said Upper West Side Avi Lichtschein. "And it's a very, it's a very hostile environment."

On campus, tensions have been simmering for the last few weeks, after three students were expelled for handing out flyers with antisemitic images.

"So, this is the first time that Barnard College has expelled someone for political protest, and we are seeing heightened repression, especially with the Trump administration," said one protester. "And yeah, no matter your thoughts on political protests, for them to make that escalation is very, very dangerous."

The protest at the gates of Barnard was preceded by a smaller protest on Columbia's campus.

A spokesperson for Columbia University said in a statement that a group of individuals gathered on the university's Morningside campus near Low Library, with the protest lasting about 90 minutes. The university says classes and other activities throughout campus continued Thursday afternoon as planned.

The NYPD prepared for any potential disruptions, but everything remained calm.

"I really think that has to be dealt with swiftly," Lichtschein said. "And the problem that we see it is, is that, you know, they expelled some students and, you know, this created this. So, now if you take more actions, they're going to push back even more. It's not a cycle that can keep going like that. It has to be... just like, resolved and taken care of."

