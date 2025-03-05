Dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Barnard College library

BARNARD COLLEGE (WABC) -- Dozens of protesters entered the Milstein Center for Teaching and Learning at Barnard College on Wednesday.

The protesters are calling for the reversal of the expulsion of the three Barnard students who were disciplined for distributing flyers inside a Columbia University lecture.

They are calling the Milstein library the "Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone."

The college released a statement addressing the disruption at the library saying Barnard's leadership and security team is closely monitoring the situation.

President Laura Rosenbury released a statement to the members of the Barnard community on Tuesday saying in part, "We will vigorously pursue discipline and other remedies against those who forcibly and illegitimately entered the building, damaged or destroyed property, disregarded our community expectations, and violated many policies and rules."

Last week, a pro-Palestinian demonstration inside Milbank Hall on Barnard College's Morningside Heights campus ended with a promise of a sit down with the administration.

Approximately 60 protesters stormed Milbank Hall past a security guard and staged a sit-in over the expulsion of two students who interrupted a class on Israel.

The demonstration was rooted in an incident from over a month ago, when two individuals entered a "History of Modern Israel" class and distributed flyers containing what the college described as violent imagery. Following their expulsion, protesters gathered to demand their reinstatement.

Protesters, who remained inside Milbank Hall for several hours, were warned by Barnard officials that if they did not vacate by 9:30 p.m., the college would "be forced to consider additional, necessary measures to protect our campus."

Police maintained a heavy presence throughout the protest with the NYPD's Strategic Response Group stationed nearby.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the sit-in concluded and officers eventually entered the building shortly thereafter. Demonstrators continued their protest through the neighborhood.

