Sit-in protest at Barnard demands reinstatement of 2 expelled students; college warns of action

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A sit-in protest at Barnard College stretched into the evening hours on Wednesday as demonstrators demanded the reinstatement of two students expelled for distributing flyers inside a Columbia University lecture, organizers said.

The protest erupted after Barnard reportedly expelled the students for their involvement in handing out materials inside a "History of Modern Israel" class earlier this year.

In response, Barnard College's Vice President for Strategic Communications, Robin Levine, issued a statement condemning the protest, citing concerns over safety and violence.

"Earlier today, a small group of masked protesters forcibly entered Milbank Hall and physically assaulted a Barnard employee, sending them to the hospital," Levine said. "They encouraged others to enter campus without identification, showing blatant disregard for the safety of our community."

Levine added that the college had attempted to de-escalate tensions by offering to meet with protesters under one condition: that they remove their masks.

"They refused," she said. "We have also offered mediation."

As of Wednesday evening, protesters remained inside Milbank Hall, and Barnard officials warned that if they did not vacate by 9:30 p.m., the college would "be forced to consider additional, necessary measures to protect our campus."

Columbia University put out a statement, saying "The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct," but clarified that Barnard College is a separate institution from Columbia, and is not responsible for security on Barnard's campus.

