3 pro-Palestinian student protesters to meet with Barnard president, dean following sit-in

The students will meet with administrators at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The students will meet with administrators at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The students will meet with administrators at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The students will meet with administrators at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A pro-Palestinian demonstration inside Milbank Hall on Barnard College's Morningside Heights campus ended with a promise of a sit down with the administration on Thursday.

Three Barnard students will meet with Barnard President Laura Rosenbury and Barnard Dean Leslie Grinage at 1 p.m., under the tentative agreement.

The protesters pushed their way past a security guard and staged a sit-in over the expulsion of two students who interrupted a class on Israel.

The protest started just after 4 p.m. and ended at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline the college set to take further action, presumably calling the NYPD.

The 41-year-old employee assaulted by the group was treated for pain about the body at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Wednesday, approximately 60 protesters stormed Milbank Hall, bringing food and supplies in preparation for an extended sit-in.

Congressman Ritchie Torres posted video of the incident on X, calling it an "aggressive mob."

The demonstration was rooted in an incident from over a month ago, when two individuals entered a "History of Modern Israel" class and distributed flyers containing what the college described as violent imagery. Following their expulsion, protesters gathered to demand their reinstatement.

Once the sit-in concluded, demonstrators continued their protest through the neighborhood.

"Tonight, a small group of masked protesters attempted to undermine Barnard's core values of respect, inclusion, and academic excellence," said Barnard President Laura Rosenbury in a statement on Wednesday night. "Thanks to the efforts of our staff and faculty, the protesters have now left Milbank Hall without further incident. But let us be clear: their disregard for the safety of our community remains completely unacceptable."

Columbia University also put out a statement, saying "The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct," but clarified that Barnard College is a separate institution from Columbia, and is not responsible for security on Barnard's campus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.