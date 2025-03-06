Body of missing Bronx woman found in suitcase in Yonkers: law enforcement sources

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A missing woman from the Bronx was found dead in Yonkers on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

Pamela Alcantara, 26, was reported missing to police on Sunday.



Her family had been frantically trying to locate her for days, even plastering missing posters around her neighborhood and outside her home in the Bronx. That was until the discovery on Thursday, when Alcantara's body was found near the Palmer Road exit off the northbound side of the Saw Mill River Parkway at the border of Yonkers and the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that her body was found inside a red suitcase.

There's no word yet on who found the body.

Outside the victim's building in the Bronx, a small candlelight vigil has been set up.

Upstairs, the NYPD has the unit sealed off. They are waiting for a warrant to enter.

The circumstances surrounding Alcantara's death remain under investigation by the NYPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

