Rally held in Bryant Park to protest federal funding cuts in NYC, express outrage

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally was held at the New York Public Library on Tuesday to protest the massive spending cuts by the Trump Administration on New York.

The latest funding cuts could reach across a broad spectrum of New York-from education to infrastructure.

New York City alone is at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars, including everything from money for the migrant crisis and education to slashing funding for projects to protect against hurricanes and flooding.

"The impacts to real life New Yorkers is only just beginning," NYC Comptroller Brad Lander said.

The Trump Administration is withholding nearly $200 million dollars to provide basic, temporary shelter for migrants.

New York's program "provides support for illegal aliens and is not consistent with DHS' current priorities," said FEMA's acting administrator.

Funding cuts will also impact critical storm mitigation efforts, including projects intended to prevent flash floods like the cloudbursts from Hurricane Ida in 2021 that killed 14 people in New York City.

FEMA is cutting $325 million from ten projects in the city including work to protect the South Street Seaport and the surrounding neighborhood.

"As I've said all along," said Gov Kathy Hochul, "no state in the nation can backfill the massive cuts being proposed in Washington, and it's critical New Yorkers stand united to call out the damage this will cause."

The city is already suing the Administration over the migrant funding and pushing back on proposed cuts to education over New York's support for DEI.

"What is New York getting from your relationship with the Trump Administration?" Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett asked Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams defended his approach-preferring to fight the Administration in court, while insisting the crackdown on migrant criminals is good for the city.

"We're getting things that I need. And we're going to fight if we believe that money is being re-clawed back. We got to get over this. We got to. I got to deliver for our city. And that's what I need to do. And all those who are saying, 'Oh, just fight and resist, resist, resist.' I'm not part of the resist movement," Adams said.

