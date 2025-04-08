Fort Lee High School locked down after student stabbed multiple times

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fort Lee High School was locked down Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing inside the building.
Officials say a male student was stabbed multiple times and is critical but stable.
Another student has been taken into custody.
The school sent a message to parents saying there was no longer a threat.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.