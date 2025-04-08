Fort Lee High School locked down after student stabbed multiple times

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fort Lee High School was locked down Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing inside the building.

Officials say a male student was stabbed multiple times and is critical but stable.

Another student has been taken into custody.

The school sent a message to parents saying there was no longer a threat.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

