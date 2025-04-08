24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Fort Lee High School locked down after student stabbed multiple times

WABC logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 5:17PM
Student in critical condition after stabbing at Fort Lee High School
Another student is now in custody, following the stabbing earlier today.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fort Lee High School was locked down Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing inside the building.

Officials say a male student was stabbed multiple times and is critical but stable.

Another student has been taken into custody.

The school sent a message to parents saying there was no longer a threat.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

