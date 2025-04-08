Deadly nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic hits home for Washington Heights community

'This is going to be a big loss,' said Isidro Medina of the Washington Heights Business Improvement District.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- As emergency crews continue to search through the rubble after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the unfolding tragedy in the Dominican Republic is unquestionably the main topic of conversation in Washington Heights, from restaurants to the streets of Upper Manhattan.

"It's sad because up to now, they can't find all the bodies," said Washington Heights resident Lesley Lloy.

"Everybody's sad because right now this is a tragedy to our Dominican community," said Washington Heights resident Eduardo Luna.

Luna visited the nightclub Jet Set last year, a popular destination for Dominicans when visiting their home country.

At least 58 people were killed, and more than 160 were injured when the roof collapsed.

"To have this tragedy, it's hitting home really hard. For those of us that know the culture, we know this is going to be a big loss," said Isidro Medina of the Washington Heights Business Improvement District.

Merengue legend Ruby Perez was onstage at the time and continued to sing while trapped as a way to direct rescuers to his location.

The 69-year-old is no stranger to New York. He's performed everywhere from La Casa Del Mofongo to car-free day street fairs, to singing the Dominican National Anthem before a Carribean Series game held at Citi Field.

There's another sad baseball connection: former Mets and Yankees relief pitcher Octavio Dotel is among the dead.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat says he's gotten calls from as far as Massachusetts from people worried about loved ones.

"Much more needs to happen, and we're hopeful that they will be found alive, that rescue teams will get to them sooner rather than later," Espaillat said.

The Washington Heights community is set to gather for a vigil Monday night outside United Palace Theater.

