2 people hurt after gunfire erupts in separate Bronx shootings; search for suspects underway

Marcus Solis has more on the investigations into the Friday night shootings in Mott Haven and Melrose.

BRONX (WABC) -- Two people are recovering after gunfire erupted in two separate shootings in the Bronx overnight.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on Friday on East 146th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, a 32-year-old man was shot in the left side of his torso during the incident. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital through private means.

Police say the suspects, described as two men, were last seen wearing all black fleeing on Citi bikes along East 152nd Street.

Just a few minutes later, another shooting happened nearby on Westchester Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx, in which a 35-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. The woman was also taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The suspects in the second shooting are also described as two men fleeing the scene on Citi bikes, investigators say.

Police say it is unclear if the two incidents are connected at this time as authorities try to determine the motives for the two shootings.

