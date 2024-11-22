How much snow? Check totals from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on November 22, 2024
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first snow of the season fell across parts of the Tri-State area. Check area totals and share your photos here!
Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service as of 9:00 a.m.:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
...Fairfield County...
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 2.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
4 S Greenwich 1.5 in 0245 AM 11/22 Public
Stamford 1.0 S 1.5 in 0530 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
New Canaan 1.0 in 0230 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Darien 0.7 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Norwalk 0.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Bergen County...
Montvale 1.8 ESE 1.5 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Franklin Lakes 1.0 in 1230 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Oakland 1.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Morris County...
Lake Hopatcong 3.0 in 0720 AM 11/22 Cocorahs
Mount Arlington 2.0 in 0230 AM 11/22 Public
Randolph Twp 2.2 SE 1.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Mine Hill Twp. 1.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
2 NNE Brookside 1.0 in 0600 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Mendham 3.2 NNW 0.3 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Passaic County...
5 N West Milford 7.5 in 0519 AM 11/22 Public
West Milford 3.4 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Sussex County...
Highland Lakes 12.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 CO-OP Observer
High Point 10.9 in 0530 AM 11/22 Public
Sparta Twp 3.6 SSW 5.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Wantage Twp 3.3 in 0650 AM 11/22 Public
Sparta Twp 3.3 NW 2.5 in 0709 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
4 WSW Wantage Twp 1.4 in 0740 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Sparta 1.3 in 0530 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Lafayette Twp 2.0 NE 1.0 in 0715 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Montague Twp 2.7 WNW 0.7 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Orange County...
Port Jervis 12.8 in 0630 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
1 WNW Monroe 8.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Chester 8.2 in 0815 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
5 N Port Jervis 7.4 in 0530 AM 11/22 Public
Warwick 7.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Warwick 3.9 W 7.0 in 0600 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
0.8 N Port Jervis 4.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 COOP
...Putnam County...
Cold Spring 4.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Rockland County...
Chestnut Ridge 2.2 in 0155 AM 11/22 Public
...Westchester County...
Chappaqua 0.5 NNE 2.5 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Armonk 2.1 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
2 W White Plains Airport 2.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
2 E Ossining 2.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 Public
South Salem 1.4 in 0645 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Pennsylvania...
...Carbon County...
Lake Harmony 2.4 WNW 9.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Jim Thorpe 0.6 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
...Monroe County...
1 N Pocono Mountains Municip 11.5 in 0730 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Mount Pocono 0.7 N 9.4 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS
Pocono Pines 6.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter
Canadensis 1.6 in 0700 AM 11/22 COOP
