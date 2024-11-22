Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on November 22, 2024

How much snow? Check totals from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first snow of the season fell across parts of the Tri-State area. Check area totals and share your photos here!

Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service as of 9:00 a.m.:

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 2.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

4 S Greenwich 1.5 in 0245 AM 11/22 Public

Stamford 1.0 S 1.5 in 0530 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

New Canaan 1.0 in 0230 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Darien 0.7 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Norwalk 0.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...

Montvale 1.8 ESE 1.5 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Franklin Lakes 1.0 in 1230 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Oakland 1.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...Morris County...

Lake Hopatcong 3.0 in 0720 AM 11/22 Cocorahs

Mount Arlington 2.0 in 0230 AM 11/22 Public

Randolph Twp 2.2 SE 1.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Mine Hill Twp. 1.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

2 NNE Brookside 1.0 in 0600 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Mendham 3.2 NNW 0.3 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...Passaic County...

5 N West Milford 7.5 in 0519 AM 11/22 Public

West Milford 3.4 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...Sussex County...

Highland Lakes 12.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 CO-OP Observer

High Point 10.9 in 0530 AM 11/22 Public

Sparta Twp 3.6 SSW 5.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Wantage Twp 3.3 in 0650 AM 11/22 Public

Sparta Twp 3.3 NW 2.5 in 0709 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

4 WSW Wantage Twp 1.4 in 0740 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Sparta 1.3 in 0530 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Lafayette Twp 2.0 NE 1.0 in 0715 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Montague Twp 2.7 WNW 0.7 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...New York...

...Orange County...

Port Jervis 12.8 in 0630 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

1 WNW Monroe 8.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Chester 8.2 in 0815 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

5 N Port Jervis 7.4 in 0530 AM 11/22 Public

Warwick 7.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Warwick 3.9 W 7.0 in 0600 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

0.8 N Port Jervis 4.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 COOP

...Putnam County...

Cold Spring 4.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...Rockland County...

Chestnut Ridge 2.2 in 0155 AM 11/22 Public

...Westchester County...

Chappaqua 0.5 NNE 2.5 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Armonk 2.1 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

2 W White Plains Airport 2.0 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

2 E Ossining 2.0 in 0800 AM 11/22 Public

South Salem 1.4 in 0645 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

& &

...Pennsylvania...

...Carbon County...

Lake Harmony 2.4 WNW 9.5 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Jim Thorpe 0.6 in 0800 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

...Monroe County...

1 N Pocono Mountains Municip 11.5 in 0730 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Mount Pocono 0.7 N 9.4 in 0700 AM 11/22 COCORAHS

Pocono Pines 6.2 in 0700 AM 11/22 Trained Spotter

Canadensis 1.6 in 0700 AM 11/22 COOP

& &

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service