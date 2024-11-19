Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk narrowly missing pedestrians

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a car fly down a sidewalk in Brooklyn narrowly missing pedestrians after the driver suffered a medical episode.

It happened at 12:55 p.m. at East 35th Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush on Monday.

Police said a 38-year-old man driving a Jeep barreled down the sidewalk, sheared the entrance of a discount store and smashed through its display items and continued past a furniture store where the owner heard the vehicle coming.

"Like a big thundering noise, like a storm coming or something," the owner said.

Video shows the vehicle narrowly miss men sitting on a bench. A woman who tried to get out of the way was just barely clipped before the vehicle crashed into the wall of a pharmacy on the next corner at East 35th Street.

The furniture store owner says a young man on a scooter was knocked off and onto the sidewalk in the scattered merchandise.

"He fell over, he just got frightened and rode off," the owner said.

Police said the driver behind the wheel of the Jeep had a medical episode that caused him to lose control and crash into the pharmacy.

Workers who witnessed the incident unfold say they consider themselves lucky, and say it was fortunate that the sidewalk, which is normally busy, was quiet on Monday.

The driver was reported to be conscious and alert, according to authorities.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

