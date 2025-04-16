Vigil held for Passaic woman killed in Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy while celebrating b-day

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vigil was held Tuesday night in New Jersey to remember a local woman killed in the Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy while celebrating her birthday.

Jennifer Contreras would have turned 24 the day after the roof of the Jet Set night club collapsed last week, killing at least 226 people and injuring more than 200.

Her family and friends gathered outside her home in Passaic to remember the vibrant young woman who dreamed of opening a beauty business.

Her older sister described to Eyewitness News the agony of waiting to find out if Contreras was among those killed.

New York City Hall was lit up Tuesday night in the Dominican flag colors of red, white and blue, to mark a citywide day of mourning for the collapse victims.

