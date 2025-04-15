Connecticut man allegedly held captive for over 20 years speaks out for first time

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- The man who says he was held captive by his stepmother in a Connecticut home for decades has released his first public statement.

The 32-year-old man is referring to himself as "S" to protect his identity and said he is reclaiming control over his life and his future.

His stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, was charged for allegedly holding her "severely emaciated" stepson in captivity for over 20 years, since he was 11 years old, and forcing him to endure "prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment," police said.

This image provided by the Waterbury Police Department shows the home where a Connecticut man told authorities his stepmother held him captive for two decades since he was a boy. Waterbury Police Department via AP

The alleged abuse was discovered on Feb. 17 when crews responded to a fire at their home that the man said he started on purpose in an attempt to free himself.

Read his full statement below:

"Please call me 'S.' This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.

"I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.

"I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.

"I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then. To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32.

"I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable. Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come.

"I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support.

"Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told.

"I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover. Please forward any inquiries about my recovery, requests for information or interviews, or the process ahead to David Guarino at Survivors Say, who has volunteered to serve as my spokesman.

"Thank you."

RELATED | Bodycam video shows rescue of Connecticut man allegedly held captive for over 20 years

Dan Krauth has the latest.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.