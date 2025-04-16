Jackie Robinson Museum, MLB team up to honor baseball legend on milestone anniversary

HUDSON SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day, marking the milestone in 1947 of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier and joining the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To celebrate the day, Major League Baseball stepped in and made admission free for anyone who visited the Jackie Robinson Museum in Manhattan's Hudson Square.

The baseball player's legacy is expansive, said Della Britton, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

"His legacy is not only that of being an incredible sportsman, his athletic prowess, but it's also an incredible citizen," Britton said. "A citizen of the world. A man who truly lived the notion of humanitarianism. A man who was concerned with equality on every front. He really did spend every day of his life thinking about how he could make the world a better place."

The museum, located on 75 Varick St., celebrates Robinson's commitment to social activism and civil rights.

Those who visit the museum can learn all about his trailblazing life both on and off the field.

The museum opened in September 2022 and continues to pay tribute to the Robinson's legacy.

For more information about the museum, you can visit their website.