Driver of stolen car slams into parked cars, injuring 2 in the Bronx while fleeing police

Lucy Yang has details on the crash in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man driving a stolen car slammed into several parked vehicles while being pursued by police in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Two people ended up in the hospital, including 66-year-old Robert Perez.

"I was grateful and thankful I had no broken or fractured bones. So the impact was so hard I mean, I don't know if I blacked out," Perez said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities say a driver in a stolen car was trying to ditch police on his tail when he crashed into a line of parked vehicles on Seward Avenue near Rosedale Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The impact was so powerful, it damaged three parked cars. The first one was pushed onto the sidewalk. The second was then shoved into a third vehicle.

Perez was sitting in that third car, taking care of alternate side street parking, when the ricochet threw him forward.

"It pushed me six feet. I hit my leg and my back. So, I don't even know what to do. I panicked. And the lady behind me, I think she fainted," Perez said.

He said he shared an ambulance with the victim behind him. She came back to the scene to assess the damage and discovered her hatch wouldn't close.

"I'm shocked. I'll probably feel the pain later. I'm more in shock," said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot but was arrested a short while later by the Soundview Public Houses.

Alvin Perez, 10, was home at the time and says he heard the speeding car before he saw the crash.

"I was just sitting there playing with my toys, and then I heard, like, a car scurrying and then I just saw the car come over here and crash into another car over there, then the guy that stole the car, he ran. He ran and went over there. And the police started chasing him," the 10-year-old said.

Thankfully, there were no children playing outside at the time.

Police have charged 34-year-old Angel Colon with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

